Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Three members of a California family who died last month in a helicopter crash with basketball great Kobe Bryant will be honored at a memorial Monday.
College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa will be remembered in a service at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
The memorial is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. PST.
Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, was with Keri and Alyssa in the helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and four others also died in the crash.
Altobelli coached at the school for 28 years and won four state community college championships.
Federal investigators are trying to determine a cause of the crash, but the chopper was flying in foggy conditions when it went down.
"My brother was an amazing guy, not just as a baseball coach, but as a father, a son, a brother, a husband and as a friend," said brother Tony Altobelli last month.
"John was a legendary baseball coach here at Orange Coast College. As my older brother, he set the bar very high to follow and it's something I'll appreciate for the rest of my life."
The City of Los Angeles is planning a public memorial at Staples Center for all nine who died in the crash at the Staples Center on Feb. 24.
