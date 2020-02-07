Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, shown here testifying before the House intelligence committee in November, was fired from his job as a National Security Council aide Friday, his lawyer said. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, a National Security Council adviser and a key witness in the House of Representatives' impeachment hearings, has been fired from his White House job, his lawyer said Friday.

Attorney David Pressman said Vindman was unceremoniously escorted out of the White House on Friday, months before he was scheduled to leave and two days after President Donald Trump was acquitted on two articles of impeachment.

"LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth," Pressman said in a statement. "His honor, his commitment to right, frightened the powerful. There is no question in the mind of any American why this man's job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House."

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel called the move "shameful, of course. But this is also what we should now expect from an impeached president whose party has decided he is above the law and accountable to no one."

The Ukraine expert and Purple Heart winner testified during the House of Representatives' impeachment hearings in November that he reported concerns about President Donald Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky within hours after it happened.

The call was at the heart of the one of the articles of impeachments against Trump that alleged he held up nearly $400 million in military aid to the Ukraine as leverage to persuade Zelensky to announce announce investigations of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden, a former board member at Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

"It was improper for the president to request, to demand an investigation into a political opponent, especially a foreign power where there is at best dubious belief that this could be an impartial investigation and that this would have significant implications if it became public knowledge," Vindman said in his testimony.

His role on the NSC was expected to last until July, but that seemed thrown into doubt earlier Friday when Trump was asked about the Iraq War veteran's future and responded he was "not happy" with him.

Pressman said Vindman's twin brother, Yevgeny, an NSC lawyer, was also removed from his post and left the grounds walking next to his brother.