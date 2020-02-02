U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said the United States has offered to send health professionals to China to assist with the coronavirus but has not yet received a response. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien on Sunday said the United States has not received a response after offering assistance to China to respond to the coronavirus.

Appearing on CBS News' Face the Nation, O'Brien said the United States has offered to send health professionals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical and public health entities but "have not heard back from the Chinese on those offers."

"We've got the greatest medical system in the world and look, this is a worldwide concern," he said. "We want to help our Chinese colleagues if we can and we'll see. We've made the offer and we'll see if they accept the offer."

O'Brien added that Beijing has been "more transparent" about the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus than it has with past crises, but the United States could provide help with professionals "on the ground" in China.

"Right now the Chinese are providing information to us and we're taking that for what it's worth but at the same time we're monitoring ourselves," he said. "And what we're especially doing is monitoring the situation here in the United States to make sure Americans continue to be safe from this virus."

There have been 14,380 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including eight in the United States and 304 fatalities as of Sunday.

The United States has declared coronavirus a public health emergency, temporarily denying entry to non-citizens who have recently visited China and multiple U.S. airlines have temporarily suspended flights to China.

China has also restricted international travel in an attempt to contain the virus.

The White House National Economic Council and the Council of Economic Advisers are jointly assessing the potential short-term and long-term effects of the coronavirus after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the outbreak "will help" to persuade companies to move operations back to the United States and Mexico, The Washington Post reported.

O'Brien said Sunday he doesn't believe Ross meant that the outbreak will help the U.S. economy at the expense of China but rather that he was describing the risk of extending U.S. supply chains internationally.

"I think what Commerce Secretary Ross is saying is there's a danger, there's a risk factor in doing that and wouldn't it be better if we had supply chains and factories here in the U.S. so that our folks weren't facing some of the risks that you face when you're overseas," he said.

O'Brien also said Americans should not be fearful

"Right now, there's no reason for Americans to- to panic," he said on CBS. "This is something that is a low risk, we think, in the U.S.

"But President Trump, from the day he took office, made protecting Americans and keeping them safe, whether it's from terrorists or criminal organizations or from viruses like the new novel coronavirus is top priority. So we're taking steps to keep Americans safe and the government is functioning in that direction."