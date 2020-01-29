Facebook said Wednesday that its monthly active userbase rose to 2.5 million worldwide in 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Facebook announced Wednesday that it saw an increase in global users of its main social networking platform and its other applications in 2019.

The social media company said it had 2.5 million active monthly users in 2019, an 8 percent increase from 2018 in addition to a 9 percent increase in monthly users of its suite of apps including WhatsApp and Instagram to 2.89 billion.

Facebook reported revenue of about $21 billion during the fourth quarter of 2019, a 25 percent increase from the same period the year prior.

Its revenue growth, however, fell from a 30 percent year-over-year increase in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 47 percent growth in 2018.

During Facebook's fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg said his goal for the next decade is "not to be liked but understood."

"One critique of our approach for much of the last decade was that because we wanted to be liked, we didn't always communicate our views as clearly because we worried about offending people," he said. "This led to some positive but shallow sentiment towards the company."

Facebook still faces scrutiny in the fallout of the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal and has been the subject of various congressional hearings. It was also charged a record-breaking $5 billion penalty by the Federal Trade Commission for violating a 2012 order related to fooling users about their ability to control the privacy of their personal information.