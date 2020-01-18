Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The governor of Puerto Rico has fired her director of emergency management called for an investigation into the handling of emergency supplies after a video showing a warehouse full of unused aid went viral on social media.
"There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring help to the south, and it is unforgivable that resources have been kept in a warehouse," Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced said in a statement announcing the termination of Carlos Acevedo, shared by CBS reporter David Begnaud on Twitter Saturday.
Vázquez Garced also used social media to announce that she was seeking a full investigation into the situation.
"According to my request, NIE agents have been ordered to investigate the allegations in the handling of supplies in a southern warehouse," read a Saturday message posted to Twitter and Facebook in Spanish and translated using Google Translate. "This investigation should be ready with findings and recommendations in 48 hours."
The video of the warehouse was posted to Facebook Live but has since been removed.
A video shared Saturday night shows a crowd of people outside the warehouse, who arrived after they heard supplies were available.
President Donald Trump on Thursday declared Puerto Rico a major disaster after dozens of earthquakes, first of which occurred Dec. 28, caused power outages and widespread property damage on the island.