People crowd outside a warehouse in Ponce, Puerto Rico where a video had surfaced showing unused aid. The U.S. territory has been declared a "major disaster" since a series of earthquakes caused massive structural damage and a power outage.

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The governor of Puerto Rico has fired her director of emergency management called for an investigation into the handling of emergency supplies after a video showing a warehouse full of unused aid went viral on social media.

"There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring help to the south, and it is unforgivable that resources have been kept in a warehouse," Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced said in a statement announcing the termination of Carlos Acevedo, shared by CBS reporter David Begnaud on Twitter Saturday.

Puerto Rico Governor @wandavazquezg has given her Secretary of State 48 hours to do an inventory of all warehouse on the island that have aid/supplies, which are in the custody of the central govt. Some items in the Ponce warehouse have allegedly been there since Hurricane Maria. pic.twitter.com/48Oy972907— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 18, 2020

Vázquez Garced also used social media to announce that she was seeking a full investigation into the situation.

"According to my request, NIE agents have been ordered to investigate the allegations in the handling of supplies in a southern warehouse," read a Saturday message posted to Twitter and Facebook in Spanish and translated using Google Translate. "This investigation should be ready with findings and recommendations in 48 hours."

Conforme a mi petición, se ha ordenado a agentes del NIE realizar la investigación sobre las alegaciones en el manejo de suministros en un almacén del sur. Dicha investigación deberá estar lista con hallazgos y recomendaciones en 48 horas.— Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) January 18, 2020

The video of the warehouse was posted to Facebook Live but has since been removed.

A video shared Saturday night shows a crowd of people outside the warehouse, who arrived after they heard supplies were available.

Here's a video that was sent to me showing a large group of people who showed up at the warehouse in Ponce, Puerto Rico after they heard that the warehouse was filled with aid which could be used to help disaster victims. : Tony Alsup, President of TEARS FOUNDATION 911 pic.twitter.com/VfZFDHpqOZ— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 18, 2020

President Donald Trump on Thursday declared Puerto Rico a major disaster after dozens of earthquakes, first of which occurred Dec. 28, caused power outages and widespread property damage on the island.