A bicyclist passes a house damaged by a strong earthquake January 6 on the coast of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Photo by Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday declared a major disaster in Puerto Rico after dozens of earthquakes caused widespread damage and power outages on the island.

The declaration allows the federal government to channel funding for recovery efforts from the temblors, which began Dec. 28. The money will be available for the municipalities of Guánica, Guayanilla, Peñuelas, Ponce, Utuado and Yauco.

The U.S. territory experienced dozens of earthquakes starting last month, reaching a peak last week with a a 5.8-magnitude earthquake Monday and a stronger 6.4-magnitude one Tuesday.

A magnitude-6 aftershock took place Saturday.

The week's temblors left at least one person dead and caused damage to roads, bridges and power plants. A school in Agripina Seda collapsed and an iconic natural stone formation arch in Guayanilla known as Punta Ventana, or Window Point, fell.

The Costa Sur power plant in Guayanilla, which was near the epicenter of the largest quake, could be offline for up to a year, Jose Ortiz of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said. Other plants in the U.S. commonwealth will need to operate at full capacity to meet the island's electrical demand.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency Jan. 8, making services available to Medicare, Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program recipients.