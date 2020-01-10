Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Officials said another body has been recovered from an Idaho ski resort where an avalanche earlier this week buried several people.

Silver Mountain ski resort confirmed Thursday that the body of the last known skier in the avalanche was recovered around midday, raising the death toll to three victims.

"There are no more missing people reported and rescue teams are returning to the mountain house," the resort said in a statement.

Shoshone County Sheriff's office said the body was recovered from the debris field of the avalanche area, adding 140 volunteers aided in the search.

"Our deepest condolences go out to all the family and friends affected by this tragic event," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Shoshone Country Sheriff Mike Gunderson told reporters that the body was spotted from a helicopter operated by Two Bear Air, a private air rescue company based in Montana.

The helicopter was equipped with special equipment that helps spot reflections of cellphones and other items, which led to the body's discovery, he said.

Five people were rescued and two bodies were recovered on Warden Peak following an avalanche late Tuesday morning. Officials initially declared all skiers were accounted for until Silver Mountain said Wednesday it was contacted by a concerned family member who reported a person who was skiing on the mountain that day was missing, prompting the resort to close and a search to be deployed.