2 rescued, 5 missing after fishing boat sinks off Alaska

Two crew of the Scandies Rose, which sank Tuesday night off an Alaskan island, were rescued when they were hoisted from a life raft by a Jayhawk helicopter. Photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen/U.S. Coast Guard/Website

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said rescuers were searching for five crew members of a crab fishing boat that sank in waters off an Alaskan island.

The Coast Guard said in a statement Wednesday that two of the seven-member crew had been rescued and a search was underway for five people still missing in waters near Sutwik Island in southern Alaska.

The Scandies Rose, a 130-foot crab fishing boat, sank at around 10 p.m. Tuesday about 170 miles southwest of the U.S. Coast Guard base in Kodiak where an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules airplane were launched in search of the crew, it said, adding that the Coast Guard Cutter Mellon was being diverted from the Bering Sea and was expected to join the search Wednesday night.

"We are conducting an extensive search in a 300-square-mile area to locate the five missing persons from the Scandies Rose," said Lt. Wade Arnold, command duty officer at the 17th district command center.

The two rescued crew members were in a life raft when the Jayhawk helicopter arrived, it said. They were hoisted from the life raft and transported to the Kodiak Hospital in stable condition, KTUU reported.

The Coast Guard said winds were in excess of 40 mph with 15- to 20-foot seas at the scene and visibility was around a mile.