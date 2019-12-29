Pilot of small aircraft dies after crashing into Maryland home

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The pilot of a small plane died after crashing into a home in Maryland on Sunday, authorities said.

College Park Fire public information officer Mark Brady wrote on Twitter that the small aircraft struck a carport attached to a single-family home at about 3 p.m. and then struck an automobile as both the plane and the car caught fire.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brady said that no one was home at the time of the crash and no other injuries were reported.

College Park Fire said the plane was reported to have taken off from College Park airport.

Brady said emergency crews found "bits and pieces of a small aircraft strewn across the area" and a hazardous materials unit was called to contain a fuel spill.

The county is investigating the crash, which took place during rainy and foggy weather.