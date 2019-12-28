Trending Stories

Philippines bars entry for 2 U.S. senators over Congress ban
Missing Hawaii tour helicopter found; search continues for survivors
Archaeologists find ancient Mayan palace at least 1,000 years old
FDA begins enforcement of new minimum age for tobacco sales
Russia deploys first hypersonic Avangard ballistic missiles
Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019
Latest News

Six of 7 bodies on crashed Hawaii helicopter found
Controversial radio legend Don Imus dies at 79
Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' tops the U.S. album chart
Two dead, 7 hurt in shooting while filming rap video in Houston
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
 
