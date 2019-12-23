New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetos bill allowing federal judges to perform weddings

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo vetoed a bill allowing federal judges to perform wedding ceremonies, as many were appointed by President Donald Trump. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday vetoed a bill that would have allowed federal judges to perform wedding ceremonies, noting that many were appointed by President Donald Trump.

Cuomo rejected the measure sponsored by fellow Democrat, State Sen. Liz Krueger, after it passed the state Senate by a 61-1 vote and the state assembly by a vote of 144-2 saying he "cannot in good conscience" support legislation authorizing actions by federal judges appointed by the Trump administration.

"President Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers," Cuomo said. "The cornerstones that built our great state are diversity, tolerance and inclusion. Based on these reasons, I must veto this bill."

Current New York law allows all state judges to preside over wedding ceremonies and this bill would have expanded wedding authority to authority to all federal judges, including those from outside of New York.

RELATED Emails detail budget staff discussions on halting of Ukraine aid

Trump has appointed nearly 190 federal judges during his presidency so far.

Krueger said she is also "certainly no fan" of the judges appointed by Trump but said she didn't consider the bill to be an issue as any New Yorker can become a minister online for $25 and legally perform weddings.

"Four years ago, we gave the governor the ability to perform marriages. Two years ago, we gave legislators that ability. Marriage in New York is inclusive, equal and open to all who want it. So when it was suggested to me that we expand to federal judges, I thought, 'Why not? The more the merrier!'" She said.

Nick Langworthy, New York Republican Party chairman, suggested Cuomo made the decision based on his personal misgivings with Trump.

"It's hard to imagine a more petty, small action from a sitting governor," Langworthy said.