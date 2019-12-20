Former film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for a hearing at Manhattan Court on December 11. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A former model has filed a new civil lawsuit accusing disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old.

The complaint, filed in New York State Supreme Court on Thursday on behalf of Kaja Sokola, comes fewer than 10 days after Weinstein reached a tentative $25 million settlement with more than 30 people in a class-action lawsuit accusing the former film mogul of sexual misconduct and seeking $47 million.

Sokola said she filed the new suit because the settlement is unfair and unjust.

"There is no accountability for the perpetrators, insufficient compensation for all of the victims and millions of dollars going to people that I believe enabled Weinstein," she said in a statement.

RELATED Judge delays start of Parkland shooting trial

Sokola, who was originally added to the class-action suit last year under a pseudonym, said she filed Thursday against Weinstein and enablers, including his brother Robert Weinstein, Miramax and Disney.

According to the complaint, Sokola met Weinstein at a modeling event in 2002 and told him she was interested in acting. Three days later, he picked her up under the pretense of a lunch meeting and took her to his apartment and assaulted her.

"He would not let her leave until after he terrified and sexually abused her. This traumatic day has been etched in Sokola's mind every day thereafter, and it has caused her immense emotional pain and suffering, even 17 years later and long after she gave up her dreams of acting or working in the entertainment industry," the complaint said.

Sokola, a 33-year-old psychologist in her native Poland, is suing him under New York's Child Victims Act, which took effect in August.

At the time of her original complaint, Weinstein's then-lawyer Benjamin Brafman called the accusations "preposterous."

"Like so many other women in this case who have already been exposed as liars, this latest completely uncorroborated allegation that is almost 20 years old will also be shown to be patently false," he said.

Weinstein has been granted bail in a case that charges he raped a woman in a hotel room in 2013 and committed a forcible sex act on a second woman in 2006. He has pleaded not guilty.