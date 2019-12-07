Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Police in Nashville captured the third of four teens suspected of committing violent crimes who escaped a juvenile detention center last weekend.

The Metro Nashville Police Department posted on Twitter that they captured 17-year-old Morris Marsh after a vehicle pursuit Friday. Marsh was in jail on a murder charge.

Police also arrested Marsh's brother, Rashon Keesee, and mother, Tewanna Keesee, charging them with being accessories in helping Marsh.

"Rashon was driving Marsh last night when he was arrested at a gas station," the police department tweeted. "Tewanna was there [and] ran to the vehicle as officers converged on it."

Marsh and three other teenagers escaped from the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 30 after they were left unsupervised by staff who were attempting to deal with a fight at another location in the facility, police said.

The four teenagers took an elevator to the ground floor and left through a series of doors. About 35 minutes elapsed before the police department was notified of the escape.

Police arrested two of the teens -- Decorrius Wright, 16, and Calvin Howse, 15 -- Dec. 3 after a short foot chase. Wright is accused of murder and Howse faces gun possession and auto theft.

A fourth teen, Brandon Caruthers, 17, who is accused of armed robbery, was at large.