Simon Parkes was last seen December 12, 1986, when the 18-year-old left a bar in Gibraltar. Photo courtesy the Parkes family

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- British authorities looking for a sailor who went missing in 1986 in Gibraltar said Friday they found fragments of bone in their search of a cemetery.

Investigators with the Hampshire Constabulary and the Royal Gibraltar Police renewed the investigation into the disappearance of Simon Parkes recently after receiving new information from a former crew mate of the sailor.

Parkes was last seen Dec. 12, 1986, when he left the Horseshoe Bar in Gibraltar. He was on shore leave from the HMS Illustrious, which was due to return to Portsmouth, England, after a deployment to Asia and Australasia. The 18-year-old radio operator never returned to the ship.

After receiving the new tip, which investigators described as credible, they began searching Gibraltar's Trafalgar Cemetery on Monday. They found bones, but were unsure if they were human. They plan to conduct forensic testing on the fragments.

"While this is a positive discovery, we are cautious not to put too much significance on it at this time," Detective Inspector Roger Wood said. "On top of this, our activity has also generated new lines of inquiry from the public."

Investigators concluded their search of the cemetery, but said the case remains open.