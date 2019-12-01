House intelligence committee members to review impeachment report ahead of vote

Members of the House intelligence committee are expected to be allowed to review a report on the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump on Monday ahead of a vote to approve the findings. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The House intelligence committee is expected to allow members to begin reviewing a report on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Monday.

House lawmakers are expected to be able to review the report that details the findings of the impeachment inquiry launched in response to a whistle-blower's complaint that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rival former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff had previously said the report would be released soon after Thanksgiving to summarize the two-month investigation, which featured depositions of 17 people including diplomats and National Security Council experts among others.

Schiff had also said the committee was open to accepting new witnesses or testimony as it began drafting the report.

The release comes ahead of a business meeting Tuesday to approve the findings of the report and send it for consideration for the House judiciary committee, which is expected to draft and consider articles of impeachment.

On Wednesday, the House judiciary committee is set to hold its first impeachment hearing featuring testimony from a panel of constitutional experts that will seek to explain what constitutes and impeachable offense and define "high crime and misdemeanor" as included in the Constitution.

Judiciary committee Chairman Jerry Nadler allowed Trump until Friday to decide whether his counsel would attend and participate in the hearing, but the White House has yet to provide confirmation.