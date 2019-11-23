Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with chills and fever

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, shown here speaking in Chicago in September, has been admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital with a fever and chills. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore Saturday after experiencing chills and a fever, the Supreme Court has announced.

The 86-year-old Supreme Court justice was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. before being transferred to Johns Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

According to the SCOTUS statement Ginsburg's symptoms have abated after receiving intravenous antibiotics and fluids and she may be released as early as Sunday morning.

Earlier this month Ginsburg, who is regarded as the leader of the court's liberal wing, missed a Supreme Court session due to illness. She also missed a session in January to remove cancerous nodules in her lung, prior to which she had not missed a session since her appointment in 1993.

In August, Ginsburg underwent treatment for a tumor on her pancreas. She has also been treated for colon and pancreatic cancer.