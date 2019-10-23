Justice Ginsburg awarded $1M prize for support of human rights

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg plans to donate her $1 million prize to a charity or non-profit organization. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg received a $1 million prize Wednesday for her support of human rights and gender equality.

The Berggruen Institute, a non-partisan think tank that develops ideas for political and social institutions, presented the fourth annual award to Ginsburg, 86. The institute was founded in 2010 by billionaire philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen.

"I am delighted the Jury has chosen to honor such a prolific leader in the field of jurisprudence," Berggruen said. "Throughout her career, Ginsburg has used the law to advance ethical and philosophical principles of equality and human rights as basic tenets of the USA.

"Her contributions have shaped our way of life and way of thinking and have demonstrated to the world the importance of the rule of law in disabling discrimination."

Ginsburg chose to donate her winnings to a charity or non-profit organization she has not revealed.

The Berggruen Prize for Philosophy & Culture is given each year to someone who has contributed to self-understanding and advancement in the world. The institute is scheduled to present Ginsburg with the prize in a ceremony on Dec. 16.