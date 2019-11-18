T-Mobile names new CEO amid pending merger with Sprint

T-Mobile CEO John Legere (R) testifies on February 13 before a House committee over his company's $26 billion merger with Sprint, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- T-Mobile CEO John Legere will leave the post in six months and will be replaced by executive Mike Sievert, the company said Monday.

The mobile carrier announced the long-expected move, which will see Sievert ascend from the post of chief operating officer. He was also a member of the board of directors.

"John Legere has had an enormously successful run as CEO," said Tim Hottges, chief executive of Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile's parent company. "As the architect of ... the company's complete transformation, John has put T-Mobile U.S. in an incredibly strong position."

Sievert oversees T-Mobile's marketing, retail sales and customer support groups.

"I hired Mike in 2012 and I have great confidence in him," Legere said. "He is absolutely the right choice."

Sievert will take over as CEO on May 1.

The move comes as T-Mobile awaits final approval for its $26 billion acquisition of Sprint. The merger has cleared regulatory hurdles, but is being evaluated in U.S. courts over objections from several states aiming to block the deal on anti-trust grounds.

T-Mobile and Sprint announced last week they will build a new Customer Experience Center in Nassau County, N.Y. The facility is expected to create 1,000 jobs.