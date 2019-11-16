California bans state purchase of most gas vehicles

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The government of California will stop buying gas-powered sedans as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Department of General Services issued the directive Friday. It's not a wholesale change, though, as it doesn't affect the state's purchase of some public safety vehicles.

The department said it also plans to ban vehicle purchases from automakers that don't recognize the state's emission standards.

"DGS is committed to ensuring we do our part to achieve California's climate goals," DGS Director Daniel Kim said.

"Our state continues to lead by example by eliminating sedans solely powered by gas. This is one of many steps California has taken, and will continue to take, to drive demand for green vehicles. The nation looks to California to drive positive, environmental change, and we will not waver from our commitment to that effort."

In July, four of the world's largest automakers -- BMW, Ford, Honda and Volkswagen -- reached an agreement with California to raise gas mileage and emissions standards. Under the pact, fuel economy and carbon emissions standards would rise nearly 4 percent every year from the 2022 model year through 2026.

A year ago, the state announced plans to transition all public buses to all-electric from gas-powered by 2040.