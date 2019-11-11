American Eagle flight slides off runway in dramatic video

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An American Eagle flight slid off a snowy runway Monday morning at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. All 38 passengers and three crew exited safely with no injuries.

Passengers inside the aircraft took video of the rough landing that shows the wing collapse in the snow. When aircraft touched the ground, a passenger said, "We're sliding. We're sliding." As it ground to a halt, one woman said, "I think we landed." The footage spread quickly on social media.

Flight 4125 operated by Envoy Air made two landing attempts.

"The first one, we went back up after we noticed conditions were bad," passenger Shaun Steele told WLS-TV. "We made a loop for about 20 minutes ... As soon as we landed, we could start feeling something a little off there and we tried to do a little turn and that's when we started going sideways. Everybody just held their breath until we stopped. And as soon as we stopped, everybody just kind of exhaled."

More than 1,000 flights were canceled between Chicago O'Hare and Chicago Midway Airport.

"The pilot started zigzagging the plane to try to stop it and still there was no grip on the ground," passenger Luis Torres Curet told WLS-TV.

Passengers were removed from the plane and transported via bus to the airport gate, Chicago's director of media relations Karen Pride said. The incident had a moderate effect on flight operations.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said the right landing gear collapsed as the airplane slid off the runway at about 7:45 a.m. Monday.