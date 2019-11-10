Heat's Dion Waiters had panic attack after eating edible; facing 10-game ban

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (C) consumed a THC-infused edible during the team's charter flight Thursday. He received medical treatment after the plane landed. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters is facing a 10-game suspension after eating a THC-infused edible on the team's charter flight last week.

League sources told ESPN and USA Today on Sunday that Waiters received medical treatment after the team plane landed in Los Angeles after the Heat defeated the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. According to ESPN, the veteran guard experienced a panic attack after he ate one gummy infused with THC prior to boarding the plane.

Waiters missed the game against the Suns due to a stomach ache and was seeking relief when he consumed the unfamiliar edible, according to ESPN. NBA rules prohibit the use of THC, one of the main compounds in marijuana.

Waiters also was listed as out for Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers because of illness and didn't attend the game. He flew back to Miami with the team Saturday.

League sources told The Athletic that Waiters will be suspended 10 games by the Heat as a result of the incident. The team previously levied a suspension on him for their season opener last month for "conduct detrimental to the team."

Waiters has yet to appear in a game this season. He lost his spot in the Heat's rotation following strong starts to the 2019-20 campaign by rookie guards Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn.