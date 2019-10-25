Obama on late Rep. Elijah Cummings: It's 'on us to continue his work'

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama and numerous other prominent American figures honored late Maryland congressman Elijah Cummings Friday at a church in his native Baltimore.

The 44th U.S. president praised the longtime lawmaker in his eulogy as a man of great integrity and honor.

"Elijah Cummings came from good soil," Obama said, recalling the 12-term House representative being raised by parents who were sharecroppers. "And in this sturdy frame, goodness took root."

Obama called Cummings' parents the "proverbial salt of the earth," and said they "passed on that strength and that grit -- but also that kindness and that faith to their son."

"There's nothing weak about being honorable. You're not a sucker to have integrity and to treat others with respect," he added. "It now falls on us to continue his work."

Cummings died Oct. 17 at the age of 68 due to complications from cancer. He laid in state at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, the first black U.S. lawmaker to receive the honor. Friday's service was held at Baltimore's New Psalmist Baptist Church, where the Maryland congressman attended services for almost 40 years.

"We all know now that at least until certain things happen, his legacy is how ardently he honored his oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," former President Bill Clinton said.

"I love this man. I loved every minute I ever spent with him. I love every conversation we have had."

A short time earlier, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings called her late husband a man of the "utmost integrity."

"He had to work to fight for the soul of our country against very real corruption," she said in her eulogy. "It got infinitely more difficult in the last months of his life when he sustained personal attacks and attacks on his city."

Former first lady, New York senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also spoke at Friday's service.

"Our Elijah was a huge champion for truth, justice and kindness in every part of his life," she said.

Bishop Walter S. Thomas Jr., who has been the church's pastor since 1975 said he expected thousands of mourners to pack the Baltimore church.

"For all those who pass through these doors, it has been very somber," Thomas told The Baltimore Sun. "We've lost a friend, a loved one, a member, a role model. You can roll out the whole list of nouns. He steps into all of them with big shoes."

Wednesday, Cummings lay in repose at Baltimore's Morgan State University, where he delivered the commencement address in May.

"Your lives are in front of you," he told the graduating class at the historically black research university. "And so I beg you to go out and stand up for this democracy."