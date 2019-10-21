Trending Stories

Drug companies reach settlements to avoid landmark federal opioid trial
Crews work to retrieve bodies at collapsed New Orleans hotel
Nancy Pelosi leads unannounced trip to Afghanistan
Major damage, power outages after tornado hits near Dallas
Supreme Court strikes down Michigan gerrymandering ruling
Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019
Latest News

Sailor Brinkley-Cook gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
House blocks resolution censuring Rep. Adam Schiff for handling of impeachment inquiry
Heather Graham lands role in Netflix's 'Love, Guaranteed'
PG Dejounte Murray signs contract extension with San Antonio Spurs
'Facts of Life' stars reuniting for Lifetime Christmas movie
 
