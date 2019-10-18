2 critically hurt after plane crashes while landing at Alaska airport

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Two people are critically hurt in an Alaska hospital after a commuter plane they were on slid off the runway upon landing at Unalaska-Dutch Harbor Airport in the Aleutian Islands, authorities said.

The Saab-Scania 2000 aircraft operated by Peninsula Airways was carrying 38 passengers when it landed at the Bering Sea airport, which is located at one of the United States' busiest fishing ports. The plane went off the end of the runway and skidded onto the edge of the shoreline.

Authorities are trying to determine if wind gusts factored into the crash.

A witness said the plane had aborted a previous landing attempt.

A high school swim team were among the passengers.

"All students and chaperones are accounted for and are OK, albeit a bit shaken up," school official Alex Russin tweeted.

Officials said a dozen passengers were hurt, two critically. The flight originated in Anchorage.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all our passengers and crew, and the family members of everyone with loved ones on this flight," Peninsula Airways CEO Dave Pflieger said.