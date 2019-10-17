Southern California's Saddleridge Fire 56 percent contained

The Saddlerige Fire was 56 percent contained on Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Photo by Doug Morrison/Los Angeles Fire Department

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Southern California's Saddleridge Fire was more than halfway contained Thursday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fire department reported the blaze was 56 percent contained and had burned 8,391 acres as of Thursday morning as crews sought to take advantage of favorable weather.

"Firefighters will work through the day in rugged terrain throughout the burn area to increase containment lines," the LAFD said. "Tactical patrols will remain in place to monitor the area for smoldering debris."

To date, the fire has destroyed 19 structures and damaged 88 more.

One person died from a heart attack during evacuations and at least three firefighters have been injured.

Investigators said the blaze, which began Oct. 10, sparked near transmission towers belonging to Southern California Edison utility company.