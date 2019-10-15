Saddleridge Fire sparked near transmission tower, investigators say

The Saddleridge Fire destroyed 17 structures and damaged 77 others. Photo by Doug Morrison/Los Angeles Fire Department

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A wildfire that consumed more than 8,000 acres in Southern California began in an area beneath a high-voltage transmission tower, Los Angeles fire officials said.

The Saddleridge Fire sparked to life Thursday south of Santa Clarita, near the San Gabriel Mountains. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the blaze destroyed 17 structures and damaged 77 others.

During evacuations, one civilian had a heart attack and died at the hospital, and three firefighters sustained injuries.

Though investigators don't know the cause of the wildfire, they were able to determine Monday it was sparked near transmission towers belonging to Southern California Edison utility company. At the time, another utility company, PG&E, implemented blackouts throughout the state to avoid sparking wildfires during dry and windy conditions.

The LAFD said Southern California Edison and private insurance companies were helping to investigate the cause of the blaze.

As of Tuesday, the blaze consumed 8,391 acres and was 45 percent contained. Officials lifted all evacuations in the area and closed shelters.

The Angeles National Forest closed a section of its forest due to the blaze.