Senate fails to override Trump's veto on attempt to block border wall funds

Congress has twice failed to override President Donald Trump's veto on a resolution blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Senate on Thursday was unable to override President Donald Trump's second veto of a resolution to block his emergency declaration to justify funding a border wall without congressional approval.

The Senate voted 53-36 in favor of overriding the Wednesday veto, failing to reach the two-thirds majority needed. Ten Republicans voted along with Democrats.

The Senate originally voted 54-41 and the House voted 236-174 last month to deny the emergency declaration and funding. It came after the Trump administration said it intended to divert $3.6 billion in military construction funding to build the border wall.

Trump declared a national emergency in February after negotiations with Congress led to the longest government shutdown in history. The first congressional rejection came in March, but Trump successfully vetoed that resolution.

Congressional Democrats -- and some Republicans -- have accused Trump of overreaching with the diversion of funds.