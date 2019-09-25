Senate again blocks Trump's emergency declaration for border wall

A section of security fence is seen June 10 on the U.S.-Mexico border in Tecate, California. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Senate blocked President Donald Trump's emergency declaration again Wednesday, which called for border protection without congressional approval.

The chamber rejected the declaration by a vote of 54-41, which included 11 Republicans voting with Democrats to deny Trump funding.

A vote on the resolution came after the Trump administration said it intended to divert $3.6 billion in military construction funding to build the border wall. Wednesday was the second time the Senate rejected Trump's declaration, which would allow him to bypass Congress to fund the wall.

Trump declared the national emergency in February after negotiations with Congress led to the longest government shutdown in history. The first Senate rejection occurred in March, but Trump successfully vetoed its resolution. Wednesday's vote was not a veto-proof majority.

Prior to the vote, Senate Democrats accused Republicans of favoring Trump's demands over the needs of military families.

"A vote for the president today is a vote in favor of cutting money for our military and slashing support for critical military projects in red states as well as blue," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.

The Republicans who voted against Trump Wednesday are Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Mike Lee of Utah, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Rob Portman of Ohio, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Roy Blunt of Missouri and Roger Wicker of Mississippi.