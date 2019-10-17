U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland arrives Thursday on Capitol Hill to testify before a congressional panel looking into whether to impeach President Donald Trump. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is expected to tell a congressional committee Thursday that he disagreed with President Donald Trump's direction to work with Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy.

In prepared remarks obtained by Politico and NBC News ahead of his closed-door testimony to the Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight and Reform committees in an impeachment inquiry, Sondland says the move was disappointing.

"My understanding was that the president directed Mr. Giuliani's participation, that Mr. Giuliani was expressing the concerns of the president," Sondland says in his prepared remarks. "We were also disappointed by the president's direction that we involve Mr. Giuliani."

Sondland draws a direct link between scheduling a White House visit for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and demands that Ukraine conduct an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden served on the board of director for the Burisma energy firm during his father's term as vice president. Sondland says in his advance testimony that he didn't know of the Biden connection until much later, adding that any effort to solicit foreign assistance against a political rival to affect an election "would be wrong."

Joe Biden is seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Trump in 2020.

Sondland also addresses $400 million in U.S. military aid that was withheld from Ukraine, saying it "should not have been delayed for any reason."

"Mr. Giuliani sacrificially mentioned the 2016 election (including the DNC server) and Burisma as two anti-corruption investigatory topics of importance for the president," Sondland says.

In text messages to Ukrainian Ambassador William Taylor released earlier, Sondland wrote there was "no quid pro quo" involving military aid and the Biden investigation.

In his prepared remarks, Sondland says he called Trump, who was noticeably angry, to verify that there was no quid pro quo before he texted Taylor.

This gets to the heart of the impeachment investigation, which is looking into whether Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to get Zelensky to investigate the Bidens.

On July 25, Trump had a phone call with Zelensky in which he asked him for a "favor" to investigate the Bidens. A whistle-blower's complaint brought the call to light.

Sondland was scheduled to testify voluntarily last week but was blocked by the State Department. The House issued a subpoena to get him to testify, which brought him there Thursday.

Sondland, who owns several hotels, describes himself as a "lifelong Republican."