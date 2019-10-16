4th associate of Rudy Giuliani arrested in campaign finance scheme

A fourth associate of Rudy Giuliani was arrested on charges of involvement in a campaign finance scheme. File Photo by Anthony Behar/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested an associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on charges of being involved in a campaign finance scheme.

David Correia, 44, is one of four people charged with participating in a plan to use foreign money to build political support for a recreational marijuana business in Nevada and other states, according to a federal indictment unsealed last week.

FBI agents arrested Correia at Kennedy International Airport in New York after he returned from overseas.

Two other defendants, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, who had been helping Giuliani investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, were arrested at Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C., last week with one-way tickets out of the country.

The indictment charged Correia with participating in the conspiracy to conceal the source of hundreds of thousands of dollars in political contributions from overseas donors.

It stated that Parnas and Fruman donated money and pledged to raise additional funds in 2018 for a candidate who was enlisted to oust former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Correia has been connected to Parnas since 2012 when he was listed as secretary of a company called Parnas Holdings.