Joe Biden's anti-corruption government plan targets Donald Trump

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday introduced a new government anti-corruption campaign, accusing President Donald Trump of enriching himself while in office.

The plan was one of the sharpest attacks Biden has leveled against Trump since the president accused Biden of corruption in Ukraine and it was revealed that Trump asked the leader there to investigate the former vice president and his son Hunter Biden.

"Donald Trump has presided over the most corrupt administration in modern history," a statement on Biden's website said." Trump has abused the presidency to enrich himself -- spending countless tax dollars at his own properties.

"Members of his administration have failed to divest themselves from conflicts of interest as promised. Trump has weaponized the executive branch against its core mission, including using the U.S. Justice Department to protect the president and his interests, over the American people and the rule of law," the statement continued.

Among the proposals in the plan, Biden calls for a constitutional amendment to eliminate private money from federal elections, allowing voluntary matching public funds for federal candidates receiving small-dollar donations, restricting super PACS and forcing groups advocating for candidates to disclose their donors.

The plan also called for reforming the Federal Election Campaign Act, banning contributions by lobbyists, revamping the funding of national party conventions and closing a federal loophole that allows federal contractors to contribute to federal campaigns.

"We must elect leaders with integrity, for whom the public interest is paramount," Biden's plan said. "But that's not enough. We also must strengthen our laws to ensure that no future president can ever again use the office for personal gain. The federal government's power must be used to better the country and not in service of narrow, private interests."