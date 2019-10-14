Former police officer Robert Olsen found not guilty of murder in death of Anthony Hill

Former DeKalb County, Ga., police officer was found not guilty of murder in the death of Anthony Hill. Photo courtesy DeKalb County Police

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Georgia jury on Monday found former police officer Robert Olsen not guilty of murder in the death of Anthony Hill.

Olsen, 57, was found not guilty of two counts of felony murder for shooting and killing Hill in March 2015.

The jury found him guilty of four lesser charges including two counts of violation of oath of office, aggravated assault and making a false statement.

The verdict will allow Olsen to avoid life in prison but he will face up to 35 years in prison if the maximum sentence is applied on all the counts for which he was convicted.

He will be sentenced Nov. 1. Prosecutors had requested that he should not be released on bond, but Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson ruled that he be released on $80,000 bond, fitted with an ankle monitor and placed on a 7 p.m. curfew.

Olsen was indicted in January 2016 for shooting Hill, a U.S. Air Force veteran who was experiencing a "non-violent mental episode" provoked by psychological trauma caused by his deployment in Afghanistan. Olsen was responding to a call that a naked man was behaving erratically outside of his residence.

He shot Hill two times testifying that he feared for his own life and suspected Hill had taken drugs.