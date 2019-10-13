Trending Stories

Fort Worth police officer fatally shoots woman in her home
Hard Rock Hotel collapses in New Orleans; 1 dead, 2 missing
Subsided winds aid firefighters in fight against deadly wildfires in California
NYC nightclub shooting kills four, injures five
Boy, 2, shot in road rage incident in Baltimore
Notable deaths of 2019
Four dead, one critically wounded in Chicago apartments shooting
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Woody Harrelson appear in 'SNL' town hall parody
Second person found dead in Hard Rock hotel collapse in New Orleans
Famous birthdays for Oct. 13: Marie Osmond, Nancy Kerrigan
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
 
