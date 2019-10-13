Four dead, one critically wounded in Chicago apartments shooting

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Four people died and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting by a neighbor in an apartment building in Chicago, police said.

The unidentified suspect with "known anger management issues" is in custody and a weapon has been recovered, police said late Saturday.

At 5:45 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of shots fired at the three-story apartment building on the northwest side of the city.

Found dead in one apartment were an unidentified 66-year-old woman, a 61-year-old man, a woman in her late 30s and a man in his late 40s, police said.

A 67-year-old retired construction worker shot them as they were eating inside a residence, police said. He was known to the apartment and residents in the building said the man has had problems with neighbors, according to the authorities.

"When he walked into that neighbor's apartment, there were four people at the table eating dinner." First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio said. "For reasons we don't yet know, he opened fire and killed them."

The man then went upstairs to another apartment and shot a 52-year-old woman, who was taken to the hospital.

"Most of the occupants inside the building have had problems with him in the past but nothing obviously of this magnitude," Riccio said. "He's had confrontations with people in the building before. We don't know what set him off tonight."

Incidents involving the alleged gunman include people making "too much noise to exchanging dirty looks to bumping into each other in the stairwell," Riccio said, according to interviews with witnesses. {link: "Up to this point, we enjoyed living here," Bill Popper, 67, told: "https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/breaking/ct-chicago-multiple-people-shot-irving-park-20191012-3od5rdk2knb7nj7wnhlsoexss4-story.html" target="_blank"} The Chicago Tribune. "It's been normal, a nice area."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the shooting "devastating and almost unfathomable."

"We mourn the loss, honor the victims, and continue the hard but necessary work of keeping our neighborhoods safe, and taking guns out of the hands of those who are mentally infirm," Lightfoot said.