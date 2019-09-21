South Carolina bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 injured

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A shooting Saturday morning at a Lancaster, S.C., sports bar left two dead and eight others injured by gunfire, local authorities said.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m. at Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill in the Twin Pines area of Lancaster. Four of the injured were airlifted and four others were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Medics treated an 11th victim for injuries from a fall while patrons fled the bar.

Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese identified the deceased as Henry Lee Colvin, 39, of Rock Hill, and Aaron Harris, 38, of Kershaw.

Officials haven't determinied whether there was more than one shooter. No one is in custody.

"This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people," Sheriff Barry Faile said. "Two people are dead, and many more are seriously injured. The shooter or shooters are out there."