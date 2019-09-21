Tennessee night club shooting kills 2, injures 1

A shooting at the Elite Bar and Grill in Jackson early Saturday morning killed two people and injured one person. Photo courtesy of Jackson Police Department

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A nightclub shooting Saturday in Tennessee has killed two people and injured one.

The shooting occurred at the Elite Bar and Grill night club in Jackson, Tenn., early Saturday morning, a Jackson, Tenn. Police Department notice said.

A large crowd fled from the club as police entered the club and found two people shot to death and a third person injured who Emergency Medical Services transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been identified yet.

The investigation is ongoing.