Tennessee night club shooting kills 2, injures 1

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A nightclub shooting Saturday in Tennessee has killed two people and injured one.
The shooting occurred at the Elite Bar and Grill night club in Jackson, Tenn., early Saturday morning, a Jackson, Tenn. Police Department notice said.
A large crowd fled from the club as police entered the club and found two people shot to death and a third person injured who Emergency Medical Services transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No suspects have been identified yet.
The investigation is ongoing.