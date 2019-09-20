Trump welcomes Australia leader to White House for 2nd official state visit

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump welcomed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to the White House Friday, for just the second official state visit of his presidency.
Morrison and his wife Jennifer were greeted at the White House by the president and first lady Melania Trump Friday morning. After posing for photos and speaking in private, the leaders spoke to reporters during a joint news conference in the afternoon.
"The unbreakable bond between America and Australia is rooted in eternal ties of history, culture, and tradition," Trump told reporters earlier.
"Australians and Americans understand each other like few other peoples," Morrison added. "No two peoples in the world make better friends easier than ours."
At the news conference later, the pair were peppered by questions about the trade conflict with China, which has had international ramifications.
Trump said he's looking to make a deal with Beijing to end the dispute, which has resulted on both sides in a series of tariffs and failed negotiations. Now in its second year, the impasse will be the focus of new talks later this month, U.S. officials said.
"I think people know that we're doing a great job," Trump said. "China has been affected very badly. We're not being affected."
Morrison said he'd also like to see a deal, as long as it's fair.
"Deals have to be fair deals," he said, adding that he and Trump share a similar vision. "Deals have to be good deals."
Friday evening, Morrison and his wife will join Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a state dinner -- outdoors, in the Rose Garden, which will be decorated with green and gold lights to represent Australia's national colors.
Morrison is just the second world leader to be honored during the Trump presidency with a state visit. French President Emmanuel Macron was the first in April 2018.