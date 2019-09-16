U.S. President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pose for a photo at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 27. Photo courtesy/the White House/Shealah Craighead/UPI | License Photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces U.S. President Donald Trump in 2017 during a visit to the White House. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will welcome two world leaders to the United States this weekend -- India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the White House announced.

The White House said it expects both visits "to underscore the important partnerships" between Trump and each leader.

Modi will meet Trump in Houston, where they will discuss possible ways to strengthen ties in energy and trade. Called "Howdy Modi! Shared Dreams. Bright Futures," the event will be hosted by the Texas India Forum at NRG Stadium Saturday. More than 50,000 are expected to attend.

Modi last met with Trump during a White House visit in 2017, which was partly remembered for an embrace the two shared outside before the India leader departed the White House.

Sunday, Trump will meet Morrison in Wapakoneta, Ohio, near Dayton, where the prime minister will tour a new Australian-owned manufacturing plant. The White House said the meeting "will demonstrate the strong trade and investment relationship between the United States and Australia."

Morrison will first travel to the White House Friday for an official state dinner, the second of Trump's presidency. Morrison said Monday he planned to meet young Australian tech entrepreneurs working in the Midwest.

"I look forward to meeting again with President Trump ... to discuss how we can further strengthen our alliance and already close partnership," Morrison said.

"There is no deeper friendship than that which exists between Australia and the United States. We see the world through the same eyes, with shared values and a deep commitment to promoting peace, liberty and prosperity."

Morrison will be in New York City Tuesday to attend the United Nations General Assembly.