Hurricane Dorian claims first N.C. fatality

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who fell from a ladder while storm-proofing his home became the first fatality of Hurricane Dorian in the state, Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday.

During a news briefing Wednesday morning, Cooper advised North Carolinians to be safe when preparing their homes for the impending Category 2 storm. Dorian could make landfall on the North Carolina coast Friday, the National Hurricane Center says.

"We really are very sorry about that and thinking about his family," Cooper said. "It reminds us that preparations for storms can really be a dangerous activity.

"Today is the day to finish preparing, and I urge everyone to do so with safety in mind."

Sheriff's deputy Aaron Herring said the man fell Monday while repairing the roof of his home. He died from his injuries the same day at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, the N.C. Department of Public Safety Emergency Management said.

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for North Carolina on Wednesday, making federal agencies available to coordinate disaster relief efforts in the state.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in particular, has been tapped to provide resources necessary to alleviate impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

On Wednesday, Trump defended his administration's decision last week to reallocate FEMA money to address an influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

He told reporters FEMA is using "much less" money "than we have anticipated" in response to Hurricane Dorian.

"We thought this was originally going to be a direct hit into Miami and we would have been satisfied anyway," Trump said.

"We need help on the border," he said, adding that he plans to have 500 miles of border wall nearly or fully complete by the end of 2020.

Trump said money taken in from tariffs from China will help aid any farms along the coast affected by the hurricane.

"We're very well-prepared for that," he said.

Nearly 400,000 North Carolina residents are under mandatory evacuations, as well as several counties each in Georgia and South Carolina.

Though Hurricane Dorian was moving north of Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office warned residents to stay away from the beach due to hurricane swells.

A Neptune Beach lifeguard saved a woman who was knocked down by waves and pulled into the ocean while she stood on the beach.