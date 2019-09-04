The total number of U.S. flight cancellations this week due to Hurricane Dorian are now up around 4,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Airlines have canceled another 800 U.S. flights for Wednesday due to Hurricane Dorian off the southeastern coast, bringing the total number caused by the storm this week to about 4,000.

The new cancellations affect flights to, from and within the United States, as the Category 2 storm lashes the central and north Florida coasts and heads for the Carolinas.

Officials said Charleston International Airport in South Carolina will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and may not reopen until early Friday. Dozens of disruptions are also expected at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the busiest airport in the world, and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

Orlando International Airport remains closed Wednesday, accounting for nearly half the canceled flights. The airport hasn't indicated when it could re-open, but the Federal Aviation Administration website shows it will resume operations late Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopened Tuesday and showed 38 cancellations, a small amount of disruption compared to the past two days.

More than 3,000 flights were canceled Monday and Tuesday because of Dorian. Travelers whose flights are canceled are eligible for refunds or can be booked on other flights.

Dorian severely hampered air travel to the Bahamas, inflicting severe damage at Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport. One of the terminals has been destroyed and the airport has sustained heavy flooding.