Justice Department seeks death penalty for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter

The Justice Department announced Monday that it will seek the death penalty for Robert Bowers, the accused gunman in the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh last year. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue last year.

The Justice Department on Monday filed to seek the death penalty against Robert Bowers, 46, for carrying out the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 27.

Bowers faces charges of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death, use and discharge of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The filing Monday stated that Bowers killed all 11 victims and "intentionally participated in an act, contemplating that the life of a person would be taken and intending that lethal force would be used."

Bowers pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, but his defense team expressed interest in reaching a plea deal for a life sentence instead of bringing the case to trial.