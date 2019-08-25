Minnesota man arrested in shooting deaths of his parents

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man charged with killing his parents was taken into FBI custody after being apprehended in Mexico.

Todd County Sheriff Steve Och said Dylan Bennett, 22, was aware he had been charged in the deaths of his parents Barrie Bennett, 63, and Carol Bennett, 66, and announced his intention to turn himself over to the FBI.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI and Mexican authorities located Bennett in Cancun after tracking his phone, credit card and ATM activity.

Investigators said Bennett withdrew a large sum of money from his parents' bank account and fled to Mexico.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree murder after Barrie and Carol were found dead due to gunshot wounds in their Long Prarie home on Wednesday.

Bennet will be transported back to Minnesota in the coming days to face the charges.