Hurricane Dorian is seen early Thursday moving up along the East Coast, off South Carolina. Image courtesy NHC/NOAA

Sept. 5 -- Hurricane Dorian lashed the South Carolina coast early Thursday and forecasters projected strong hurricane conditions all the way to the Virginia border.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory that Dorian was about 80 miles south-southeast of Charleston, S.C., and about 200 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, N.C. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph -- making it a Category 3 storm, a major hurricane -- and it's traveling north at 8 mph.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the Savannah River to the North Carolina-Virginia border and in Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, the NHC said.

Dorian was forecast to bring damaging winds and life-threatening storm surges along the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts as it moved north Thursday morning.

"A turn to the north-northeast is anticipated today, with a turn toward the northeast by tonight. A northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday," the NHC said in its advisory.

"On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will continue to move close to the coast of South Carolina through the day, and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina tonight and Friday. The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England Friday night and Saturday morning, and approach Nova Scotia later on Saturday."

The first storm-related death on U.S. soil was reported by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper Wednesday. The victim was an 85-year-old man from Columbus County, N.C., who had fallen from a ladder while preparing his home for the storm. The death toll in the Bahamas rose to at least 20 people, as residents still process the devastation.

A widespread storm surge watch and warning have extended throughout the East Coast in preparation for Dorian's impacts, while weather buoys in the ocean have recorded significant waves. A wave at 14.8 feet was detected off the coast of St. Augustine Wednesday while other buoys off the coast of Georgia picked up waves at 8.9 feet and 10.8 feet.

The waves and currents have been just as dangerously close to the shoreline, threatening to sweep away anyone who dared to get too close. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted that a lifeguard saved a woman who had been standing on the shore of Neptune Beach, Fla., had been knocked down and pulled into the ocean by a current.

Airlines have also felt the punch from Dorian, as over 4,000 total flights have been canceled this week. Officials closed the Charleston International Airport in South Carolina Wednesday afternoon, following similar decisions made by Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina and the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, the world's busiest airport.

In the Carolinas, residents of coastal communities have continually been advised to evacuate as multiple counties along the coast have declared a state of emergency.