House judiciary subpoenas ex-White House aide Rob Porter

Former White House staff secretary Rob Porter (L) was ordered to appear before Congress in a subpoena from the House judiciary committee. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The House judiciary committee on Monday subpoenaed former White House aide Rob Porter regarding his testimony to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said that because Porter is "prominently featured" in Mueller's report, the committee wants to interview Porter as it seeks to determine whether to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Mueller investigated Russian interference into the 2016 U.S. presidential election for more than two years. His team found that though there was no evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russia's meddling, there were several instances of possible obstruction by the president.

Mueller told Congress he didn't have the authority to level charges against Trump.

"As I've said before, any other American would have been prosecuted based on the evidence Special Counsel Mueller uncovered in his report," Nadler said. "Rob Porter was prominently featured in the Special Counsel's description of President Trump's efforts to obstruct justice by directing then-White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire the Special Counsel, and then ordering him to lie about it."

Nadler said the judiciary committee plans to hold hearings in an effort to hold Trump "accountable" and determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment.

"No one is above the law," he said.

Porter resigned as White House staff secretary in February 2018 after two of his ex-wives accused him of domestic abuse. Though Porter denied the allegations, his resignation raised questions about when the White House became aware of them.

Both women -- Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby -- said they told the FBI about the alleged abuse when they were interviewed as part of Porter's security clearance process.

The scandal prompted the White House to overhaul how security clearances are handled.