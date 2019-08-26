Hurricane Dorian sent strong winds and high waves to the coast of the Carolinas on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of the NOAA

Sept. 4 -- Violent waves and damaging winds reached the coasts of the Carolinas Wednesday, a harbinger of treacherous Hurricane Dorian's arrival in the coming days.

The eye of the storm currently looms off the coast of Georgia, crawling northwest at a speed of about 8 mph.

In the race against the clock to prepare for Dorian, the first storm-related death on U.S. soil was reported by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper in a press conference early Wednesday morning. The victim had been an 85-year-old man from Columbus County, North Carolina, who had fallen from a ladder while preparing his home for the storm. The death toll in the Bahamas rose to at least 20 people, as residents still process the devastation.

Since the first Dorian-related wind gust in the Southeast was recorded on Tuesday afternoon, the region has been buffeted by winds that are close to hurricane force. Despite being past its peak intensity, which dealt a historic blow the Bahamas, forecasters say the current state of the storm should be not taken lightly.

A widespread storm surge watch and warning have extended throughout the East Coast in preparation for Dorian's impacts, while weather buoys in the ocean have recorded significant waves. A wave at 14.8 feet was detected off the coast of St. Augustine on Wednesday morning while other buoys off the coast of Georgia picked up waves at 8.9 feet and 10.8 feet.

On Tuesday night, a buoy off the shore of Melbourne, Florida, reported wind gusts of 90 mph with waves up to 32 feet.

The waves and currents have been just as dangerous close to the shoreline, threatening to sweep away anyone who dared to get too close. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted that a lifeguard had to save a woman who had been standing on the shore of Neptune Beach, Florida, had been knocked down and pulled into the ocean by a current.

In St. Augustine, Florida, residents braced for Dorian with a sense of understanding, established only by many years of dealing with intense storms. As one resident put it, a sense of the inevitable has set in there, even if landfall never happens.

"We're just in one of those towns that when a hurricane comes close to us with a 6- or 8-foot surge, yes, everything's going to flood," Steven Drake said on Monday. "In a storm like this, the water comes up, and there's nowhere for it to go."

Airlines have also felt the punch from Dorian, as over 4,000 total flights have been canceled this week. Officials from the Charleston International Airport in South Carolina made the decision to close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, following similar decisions made by Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina and the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, the world's busiest airport.

According to poweroutage.us, over 12,000 Floridians found themselves without power on Wednesday morning. Crews were actively working through the night to restore electricity to customers. According to floridadisaster.org, 4,000 of those outages come from the New Smyrna Beach area, where intense winds raged early Wednesday morning and felled trees created hurdles for utility crews.

In the Carolinas, residents of coastal communities have continually been advised to evacuate as multiple counties along the coast have declared a state of emergency. AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said there is a "strong likelihood of a landfall anywhere between Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Cape Hatteras, North Carolina."

"Flood risks are the greatest over the coastal Carolinas," AccuWeather Broadcast Meteorologist Justin Povick said. "We're talking about an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 15 inches of rain, and this will cause widespread, dangerous flooding."

RELATED Scope of damage in Bahamas clearer after Hurricane Dorian departs

Coastal counties in the Carolinas such as Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina have issued mandatory evacuations to prepare for the threat of landfall. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned residents in a press conference on Wednesday that time was running short as the storm crawls closer toward the state.

"Today is the day to finish preparing," Cooper said. "I urge everyone to do so with safety in mind."