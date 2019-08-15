Suspect in Philadelphia standoff has record of gun, drug crimes

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The accused gunman in a standoff that injured six Philadelphia police officers has a long criminal record, including gun and drug convictions.

Maurice Hill, 36, was arrested after the seven-hour standoff. He and the six injured officers were treated and released from the hospital.

Hill's attorney, Shaka Johnson said Hill called him for help during the crisis in the Nicetown-Tioga section of Philadelphia. Johnson said he urged Hill to surrender, which he did shortly after midnight Wednesday.

"Maurice called me in a panic, obviously," Johnson told CBS3. "He did not want this to end violently and he really was sort of taking an opportunity to speak his piece. I told him, 'You gotta surrender, man."

President Donald Trump tweeted about Hill's prior criminal history.

"The Philadelphia shooter should never have been allowed to be on the streets," Trump said. "He had a very long and very dangerous criminal record. Looked like he was having a good time after his capture, and after wounding so many police. Long sentence -- must get much tougher on street crime."

Despite his background, which includes drug charges and aggravated assault, Hill was able to get weapons and ammunition.

The standoff started at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when narcotics officers tried to serve an arrest warrant at the rowhouse. The officers ended up pinned on the second floor along with three people who were under arrest and in handcuffs. The gunman shot through the floor.

A SWAT team reached the officers and the three civilians and removed them from the building.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said it was a miracle that no officers were killed. He personally handled negotiations with Hill, who barricaded himself on the first floor of the rowhouse.

Hill used his phone to talk with his girlfriend during the standoff but initially he resisted efforts by police to negotiate. Hill also made "outlandish" and unspecified demands, Ross said.

Johnson said he was involved in a four-way conversation with Hill, Ross and District Attorney Larry Krasner. Hill feared for his life and his teenage son and newborn daughter.

"They don't typically, in scenarios like this, take black defendants into custody," Johnson said. "And this is what he and I talked about on the phone."

He added that the "world is watching" and that may have saved Hill's life.

At least three officers suffered other injuries during the standoff, including a car wreck.

The encounter comes amid intense debate over gun control in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio and Gilroy, Calif. that killed dozens and left dozens more injured.

Democrats are pushing for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to reconvene the Senate and pass stronger background check bills already passed by the Democrat-controlled House. So far, McConnell has resisted but said he has assigned committee leaders who are looking into potential bipartisan bills.