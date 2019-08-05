Firefighters, baby hurt in apartment fire in New York City

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Five firefighters and a 9-month-old baby were hurt in a seven-alarm apartment fire in New York City early Monday morning.

The fire started about 5:30 a.m. in a six-story building on McCellan Street in the Concourse section of the Bronx. The fire started in a grocery store on the first level and spread throughout the building.

The injuries are not life threatening. No cause has been determined.

By 8 a.m. EDT, the fire still wasn't under control.

Drone footage shows more than a dozen firefighters on the roof of the apartment surrounded by white smoke.