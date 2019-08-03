Multiple fatalities reported at El Paso Walmart; suspect arrested

The Wallmart Supercenter is near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas. Google Maps screenshot

Police blocck off a road near the Walmart Supercenter in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. Photo by Pierre Aguirre/EPA-EFE

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Several people were killed and one suspect was arrested at a Walmart Supercenter in El Paso, Texas, Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Mayor Dee Margo told KTSM that there have been multiple confirmed fatalities. He said they are working with the FBI and utilizing all resources available to us.

"It's an absolute tragedy," Margo said. "The scene is contained as it stands now. There is no danger at this moment."

Margo said three suspects were in custody. Police said later said one person is in custody.

RELATED 2 store workers killed in suburban Memphis Walmart shooting

"We searching multiple scenes, but primarily the Walmart," said Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said. "There is no imminent threat. There is no active shooter currently."

KTSM reported that eyewitnesses saw shooters inside the Walmart Supercenter with their weapons.

"Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area," El Paso police tweeted.

No information on victims or injuries has been provided. The incident happened about 11 a.m. local time.

People should avoid the area, police tweeted. Police have set up a reunification center to find loved ones at a nearby middle school.

Landry's Seafood, Hooters and Red Lobster were on lockdown, CNN reported.

"We never thought it would be so close to us this time," Landry's restaurant manager Oscar told CNN. "You see on the news all the time, but you don't think it could happen here until it does."

He said three Walmart employees took refuge at a nearby Landry's Seafood house.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, an El Paso native, reacted on Twitter.

"Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso," O'Rourke tweeted. "Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates."

He also reacted to the incident in a speech Saturday.

"We are thinking about you and we want to make this better going forward," O'Rourke said before departing for El Paso. "Ask for everyone's strength for El Paso now."

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on the shooting, saying the Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers will assist El Paso officers with the investigation.

"Today, the El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence," Abbott said. "Our hearts go out to the victims of the horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss. While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families."