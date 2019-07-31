Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet crashes in California

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, similar to the one pictured, crashed near Ridgecrest, Calif., on Wednesday morning. File Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mary E. Greenwood/U.S. Air National Guard

July 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed Wednesday morning near Ridgecrest, Calif., military officials said.

U.S. Naval Air Forces said search and rescue units responded to the crash site, which was near Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. The Navy offered no information on the status of the pilot.

The aircraft was assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron 151 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California, about 130 miles northwest of the crash site. It crashed around 10 a.m.

The crash was under investigation.