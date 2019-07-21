One struck, seven injured in lightning strike on Florida beach

July 21 (UPI) -- Lightning struck one man and injured seven others at a Florida beach on Sunday afternoon.

A man in his 40s was struck by lightning and was in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest, the Clearwater Police Department said.

Seven other people were injured and three were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Among those injured were employees of a jet ski rental company and two tourists.

The lightning strike took place at 12:30 p.m. and Clearwater Police Lt. Michael Ogilaruso said the storm was shortlived.

"It was one of those bad Florida storms. It came and now it's gone sunny and clear out," he said. "As dangerous as they are, they're also pretty spectacular."