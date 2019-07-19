Jury convicts Maine man, 77, in stabbing death

July 19 (UPI) -- A Maine jury Wednesday convicted a 77-year-old man, once deemed too old to be a continued threat, with the death of a woman in 2018.

The jury found Albert Flick, of Lewiston, guilty of stabbing Kimberly Dobbie, 48, 11 times in front of her young sons on July 15, 2018, prosecutors said. It was the second time Flick was convicted in a stabbing death.

He served more than 20 years for the 1979 stabbing death of his wife, Sandra Flick, being released in 2000. He was sent back to prison in 2007 for stabbing another woman with a fork and again in 2010 for assaulting yet another woman.

In the 2010 case, Maine Superior Court Judge Robert Crowley, gave Flick a break, sentencing him to less than four years in prison because of his age. Prosecutors requested double that time.

"At some point, Mr. Flick is going to age out of his capacity to engage in this conduct and incarcerating him beyond the time that he ages out doesn't seem to me to make good sense," Crowley said at the time, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Flick is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9 for Dobbie's death. He faces a possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison. Assistant attorney general Bud Ellis said he will ask for a life sentence given Flick's history.

"I firmly believe this could have been prevented," Elsie Clement, Sandra Flick's daughter from a previous marriage, said last year when news first broke that Flick was charged in another death. "There is no reason this man should have been on the streets in the first place, no reason."

Prosecutors said Flick was infatuated with Dobbie and became angry when he heard she was leaving Lewiston for another location. The attack on Dobbie was captured on surveillance video.